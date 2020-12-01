Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on December 1, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of three new COVID-19 cases related to the “Community 28 November” event.

* A 64-year-old Cambodian woman, residing in Sangkat Toul Tompong 1, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh, the mother of a 36-year-old female patient whose husband is the Deputy Director of the Prisons Department of the Ministry of Interior. The patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

* A 25-year-old Cambodian woman and a 7-month-old baby (Cambodian) fromangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. They are also being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

In connection with the “November 28 Community” event, the Ministry of Health tested a total of 2,621 affected people (including 2,131 in Phnom Penh) on November 30, 2020. Thus, the total number of people tested on November 29-30, 2020 was 4,869, of which the test results showed that there were a total of 17 positive cases related to the new community outbreak. The remaining 4,852 were negative.

Three patients were also treated and allowed to leave hosital:

* A 51-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Toul Kork district, Phnom Penh, a United Nations Operations Officer for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). He arrived via South Korea to Cambodia on October 28, 2020.

* A 68-year-old Hungarian man, the Hungarian Ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam.

* A 27-year-old Cambodian man with an address in Kampong Trabek District, Prey Veng Province, who traveled from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on October 26, 2020. He was allowed to leave Chak Angre Health Center, Phnom Penh.

As of 07:00 AM on December 1, 2020, a total of 326 cases (73 females and 253 males) have been found in Cambodia, of which 304 patients have been treated and 22 patients remain at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.