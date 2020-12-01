Phnom Penh: General Dr. Neth Savoeun, General Commissioner of the National Police, has issued a new order to temporarily suspend fines for traffic offenders until the “Community 28 November” event is closed and new instructions are issued.

This is according to the voice message of Lt. Gen. Thet, Deputy Commissioner of the National Police and Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, which was distributed on the morning of December 1, 2020, which was sent to the leadership of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.

Lt. Gen. Thet said, “Under the guidance of His Excellency Gen. Dr. Neth Savoeun, the National Police Commissioner, he suggested that (for) 15 days, (he) request the implementation of the road traffic law that we apply to sub-decree No. 39,(so) please suspend the fines temporarily”.

Lt. Gen. Thet stressed that despite the temporary suspension of fines, all traffic police officers must be stationed at the same places to facilitate traffic for people traveling in Phnom Penh. In addition, the General Commissioner also suspended roadside alcohol testing at night. FAST NEWS