EDIT: Kaavan arrived….. not only Tuesday, as the source first wrote.

…..a chartered Russian Ilyushin Il-76TD airplane will touchdown at Siem Reap, Cambodia. Onboard will be a team of celebrities, including American singer, actress, and television personality Cher, and a 35-year-old, 5.5 tonne bull elephant named Kaavan.

Some of the Friends of Islamabad Zoo who have made Kaavan’s flight to Cambodia possibleFriends of Islamabad Zoo

With the potential to become the country’s next big domestic tourist attraction, if handled correctly, the relocation of Kaavan from a dry and barren enclosure at the impoverished Marghazar (Islamabad) Zoo to the lush tropical environment of Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary in northwestern Cambodia is much like a fairy tale come true.

Born in Sri Lanka, Kaavan was gifted by the Sri Lankan government to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan when he was just one-year-old. A female partner, purchased in 1990 from Bangladesh died in 2012, leaving Kaavan alone and without proper care or socialisation since.

The years of isolation and living in an inhospitable environment will soon be behind him. At around 5am Cambodia time Kaavan the elephant was finally loaded on board the heavy-lift aircraft that will fly him to his new life. READ FULL STORY HERE