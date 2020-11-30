Phnom Penh: Police and customs authorities cracked down on cross-border drug trafficking from Cambodia to New Zealand and Australia in a postal package.

From October 20 to November 25, 2020, the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A10) cooperate with the customs authorities stationed at the Cargo warehousing of Phnom Penh International Airport, Phnom Penh Municipal Police and Sihanoukville Province.

They were investigating drug trafficking from Cambodia to New Zealand and Australia, with drugs sent hidden in the mail from Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville. Police arrested three suspects and seized a total of 2549.77 grams of drugs.

On October 20, 2020, at the Cargo Point of Phnom Penh International Airport, 85.32 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) was found hidden in two nun-chuck sticks. Second: On November 5, 2020, at the Cargo Point of Phnom Penh International Airport, 1295.67 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) was found hidden in two wooden Buddha statues. The third time, on November 25, 2020, at IAL Company, 16B, Sony Street, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, two male suspects were arrested: Loeung Shanghai, born in 1989, and Chhun Marady, born in 1995, both Cambodians who were posting the drugs. Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 1048, 48 grams, was found hidden in 4 statues.

On November 27, 2020, the man behind the operation was arrested. CHEN KEXI, male, a Chinese national, born in 1981, was found living on Street 124, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk Province, and police seized an additional 120.27 grams of methamphetamine, hidden in a wooden sculpture of two elephants and two pairs of wooden sticks.

The suspects were detained by the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes, awaiting the case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. SRP