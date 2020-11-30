Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health provided a brief report on the current status of cases of alcohol poisoning in Kampong Chhnang as of November 30, 2020 as of 14:00 pm:

Suspected cases of alcohol poisoning have affected a total of 131 people (6 females).

90 people have been treated

31 men are being treated at Kampong Chhnang Provincial Hospital.

3 are in Calmette Hospital.

7 deaths (two at the provincial hospital, two at the Phnom Penh hospital, two at home and one at Calmette Hospital).

It should be noted that this suspected case of alcohol poisoning occurred on November 26, 2020 at a funeral in Boeung Steng village, Khlong Popok commune, Teuk Phos district, Kampong Chhnang province.

Separately, a woman living in Boeung Steng village, Khnong Popok commune, Teuk Phos district, also said that when her husband returned from attending a funeral in the village. Her husband also told her that he had chest tightness, headache and nausea , so she immediately took her husband to the health center. However, due to her husband’s condition, he was sent to Kampong Chhnang Provincial Referral Hospital and died at 2 am on November 27.

In connection with this case, the police also arrested three men for questioning at the Office of Economic Crimes of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police, waiting for further action if found to be involved in the incident. FAST NEWS