Stung Treng: The Commander of the Gendarmerie in Sesan District, Stung Treng Province, has been suspended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, in order to allow the judiciary to take legal action after the official got into a fight and blinded a man.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) has issued a Decision on the Suspension of Military Positions of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) signed on 25 November 2020 by His Excellency Brigadier General Vong Pisen on Brigadier General Sok Rithy, ID number 032330, Local Commander of Sesan District Gendarmerie, Stung Treng Provincial Gendarmerie Command. The matter will now be dealt with by the court.

The case came after the officer had an argument and hit a man, blinding him in Stung Treng City Park Stung Treng province recently. AREY