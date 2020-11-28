FEATURED History Latest 

RIP Mme M. Dullin, Photographer To Sihanouk 1958-64

France: It has been reported on Facebook that Madame Micheline Dullin has passed away at the age of 93.

The news came from Facebook account Christian Caujolle, who wrote:

Sad news this morning. At 93, Micheline Dullin joined the stars. She was a painter then, when she arrived in Phnom Penh, she was hired by Prince Norodom Sihanouk, covered among other things, the construction of the Olympic stadium in Phnom Penh, the sites of the Front du Bassac, but also photographed all the populations in the provinces in Cambodia, between 1958 and 1964.

Square, black and white, with a nice tension between documentary and empathy. To Nausicaa, to all her family, my best thoughts and my sad friendship. There remain his photographs, and the book that we were able to publish at Trans Photographic Press.

Repose en paix.

Some photos can be seen HERE

