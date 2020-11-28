Phnom Penh: On the morning of November 28, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming one new case of COVID-19, and one patient treated.

The case is a 62-year-old Cambodian-American woman with an address in Phnom Penh, who traveled from the United States via South Korea to Cambodia on November 26. After a test confirmed COVID-19, the woman was sent for treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

There were a total of 74 passengers on the flight, and 73 passengers with negative test results are being isolated for 14 days at two hotels in Phnom Penh.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old American who arrived from the United States on a flight via South Korea to Cambodia on November 4, 2020, was released from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital after 2 negative test results.

A total of 308 cases (63 females and 245 males) have been discovered, with 299 treated nationwide and 9 people remain in hospitals. Figures released on November 26 say a total of 226,315 tests have been conducted.