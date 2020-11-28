Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk plowed into a cocktail bar, while guests sat drinking. The incident caused people to run in fear, but there were no injuries.

This incident caused a surprise at 10:20 pm on November 27, 2020 in front of Electricite du Cambodge, Toul Pong Branch, Concrete Road, Toul Pong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey. .

According to local witnesses, prior to the incident, a large number of guests had come to drink and listen to music. At the time of the incident, a white Audi Q7 car with license plates Phnom Penh 2BL 7897, driven by a man, came down the road at high speed. Drinkers rushed to get away as the car hit, but fortunately no one was injured.

After the accident, the local authorities came down to the scene and took the vehicle away, waiting for the issue to be resolved according to the law. (Driver not mentioned) NKD