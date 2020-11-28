Siem Reap: The Siem Reap Provincial Administration has announced that on November 30, 2020, the Siem Reap Provincial Administration, in cooperation with the Inter-Ministerial Commission, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 38 roads infrastructure project in Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

To ensure security, safety, order and public order, especially to reduce traffic congestion, the Siem Reap Provincial Administration will temporarily suspend traffic from November 29, 2020 at 24:00 until the end of the program. Here are some of the main areas affected:

1- National Road No. 6 from Koh Kert traffic light to Sokha Angkor Hotel traffic light

2- Preah Sihanouk Blvd. from Angkor National Museum traffic light to Preah Reach Damnak stone bridge roundabout

3-Section of Po Kambor Road (Road west of the river) from the point of Wat Po Lanka bridge to the point of Wat Reach Bo bridge

4-Section of Achar Sva Road (East Road, riverside) from Wat Po Lanka Bridge to Wat Reach Bo Bridge

5. Road section of the bridge of the former Provincial Department of Tourism from the point of Achar Hem Chieu Street to the point of Preah Norodom Sihamoni Street (corner of Victoria Hotel).

For more details, please read the notice below: SWIFT