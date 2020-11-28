Phnom Penh: A woman was seriously injured and three other men were slightly injured after two vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of four corners of Street 294 and Street 51 in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

A Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2 AM.8529- a private taxi driven by a man with three passengers- was driving along51 from north to south at a moderate speed. A white ALPHARD car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG.8998, driven by a Chinese man with a female Cambodian passenger driving along 294 from west to east collided head-on, causing the taxi to overturn.

One woman and three men were slightly injured when they were upside down. The Alphard car did not stop, and continued driving until it was close to the Hang Koh Pich bridge. Locals brought the car to a halt and handed the Chinese driver over to the authorities. AREY