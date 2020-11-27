Phnom Penh: A policeman named Hing Tola, 31 years old, with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel of Srah Chak Sangkat Police Administration, was arrested at 7 pm on November 25 in connection with drug trafficking offenses.

However, the Srah Chak police chief has not yet confirmed the case, but according to sources, the police officer was arrested immediately after eight arrested drug suspects pointed out that the police officer helped them and was involved in the drug trade. Daun Penh district police later confirmed that the suspect Hing Tola was indeed detained.

Please be informed that Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate cracked down on drug offenses and arrested 8 suspects in a row, confiscating 206 small and 3 large packages of drugs and some drug paraphernalia in Village 3, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh on November 23 and 24, 2020, then detained the police officer afterwards. AMAPAPA