Four Suspected Kidnappers Captured

Preah Sihanouk: According to the General Commission of the National Police, on November 25, 2020 at 21:00, Prey Nob District Administration Units led a force to inspect vehicles for weapons, explosives and drugs between 173-174 km, Trapeang Kea village, Cheung Ko commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province. At 00:10 on November 26, 2020, police inspected a white Starex car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-6802, (believed to be a fake/stolen plate) with four Chinese people inside.

During the inspection, the police found some materials that were used to kidnap people and arrested the four Chinese.

+ The four suspects are as follows:
1. ZHANG GE XIN, 50 years old, Chinese
2. LU LU, 35 years old, Chinese
3. Song Jia MING male, 37 years old, staying at WM Casino located in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.
4. JIANG BAO, 43 years old

