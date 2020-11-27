Preah Sihanouk: According to the National Police General Commission, people called to report that there was a Chinese man wearing a red T-shirt. loitering suspiciously in a quiet place in Otres, Village 6, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Immediately after receiving the information at 3:00 AM on November 27, 2020, the Police Force The criminal arrived at the location and found a Chinese man who matched the description.

Police searched the man and found a K59 handgun and 4 rounds of ammunition, 1 room card and 1 mobile phone.

The authorities brought the suspect to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police for further investigation and legal procedures. POST NEWS