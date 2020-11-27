Phnom Penh: At approximately 7am on the 27th of November the body of a newborn baby girl was discovered wrapped inside a garbage bag on the grounds of Wat Sras Chok, Wat Phnom District, Phnom Penh.

CPU Homicide and Forensic Teams attended and assisted Phnom Penh Police Command and local authorities in a forensic examination of the scene and child.

It has since been established that the child was alive when left in the bag which also contained several items that have been held for examination.

Investigators are now in the process of canvassing local hospitals and clinics in an attempt to identify the parents of the deceased.

Child abandonment resulting in the child’s death is a homicide and this matter along with ALL serious crimes committed against children will be investigated. RIP little one.

Source: Child Protection Unit

A source from CPU says that this is the 23rd case of child murder in 2020.