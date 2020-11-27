Vietnam: Over 31 kg of ketamine, cocaine and morphine were seized in the Mekong Delta’s An Giang Province on Thursday, with one man arrested.

Tran Van Uol, 60, at noon Thursday was arrested by border guards while transporting a box containing 10.9 kg of ketamine from Cambodia to Vietnam through a border gate in An Giang.

Uol confessed to have accepted to transport the drugs on behalf of an unidentified man.

Further investigations Thursday night revealed a storage in An Giang’s Tinh Bien Town containing 20.8 kg of cocaine and morphine, managed by 38-year-old Vo Thi Ngoc Mai.

Mai said she had been hired by a woman named Say in Cambodia, who told her Thursday morning to receive goods delivered by a truck at a border gate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 g of heroin or over 2.5 kg of methamphetamine face death. VNEXPRESS