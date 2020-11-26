Phnom Penh: Diamond Massage, a massage parlor that promoted ‘sensual’ services openly and posted on Facebook, was visited by the Daun Penh District Unity Command in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, the Police Force, the Office of Anti-Human Trafficking and the Protection of Minors.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Police closed the massage parlor and arrested a security guard for questioning at the Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate.

The operation was led by Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Governor of Daun Penh District, on the afternoon of November 26, 2020 at the location of Diamond Massage at 48C, Street 222, Sangkat Boeung Reang, Daun Penh District. Phnom Penh.



Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Governor of Daun Penh District, said that the massage parlor is not allowed to open according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health to prevent COVID-19.

Although closed and locked at the time, the massage parlor had reportedly secretly opened in violation of the authorities’ regulations, and must now be closed permanently.



After the operation, the specialized police force arrested a man who told police he was a security guard and took him for further questioning.