Phnom Penh: Chinese workers continue to protest outside the Chinese Embassy again. A large number of Chinese and a smaller number of Cambodia nationals continued to call for intervention from the Chinese Embassy for the second time after the construction company PHNOM PENHSTAR has not paid their salaries for the past 4 months.

The total owed is over $ 1 million, and the group held a earlier protest five days ago.

The second protest took place on the morning of November 25 in front of the Chinese Embassy on Mao Tse Tung Street in Tuol Tum Poung Ti. 2 Khan Chamkarmon.

According to a female translator,the group of Chinese and Cambodian workers were there for the second time in order to ask the embassy to intervene with the construction company- Phnom Penh Star- which is headquartered around Boeung Trabek in Phnom Penh.

It is not known whether a solution has yet been found. KOHSANTEPHEAP