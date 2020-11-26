Phnom Penh: A man driving a luxury car at high speed accidentally hit a stone lamp post, but fortunately did not cause any injuries.

The incident happened at 1:20 AM on November 26, 2020 along Oknha Mong Reththy Street at the PTT gas station in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The man was seen driving a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler with license plate Phnom Penh 2BL-8801 traveling from east to west along Oknha Mong Reththy Street. When he arrived at the scene, the car suddenly swerved to the right left the road next to the PTT car park, hitting a stone lamp post, causing it to collapse and damage. The car was slightly damaged at the front and the tires were burst.

After the incident, the authorities measured and called a crane to remove the vehicle and waiting for the matter to be resolved according to legal procedures (*doesn't say anything about the driver, but usually the last sentence is often used when the driver runs away).