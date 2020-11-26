Phnom Penh: A suspect was arrested after hitting a statue with a hammer, causing damage at 2:30 pm on November 25, 2020. The incident occurred Sisowath Quay, Village 1, Sangkat Chey Chumneah, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, this case was caused by a 27-year-old male suspect named Lor Kimsour who came to stand outside the window, raised his hand to salute, and then entered with a hammer in his hand. The statue of Vishnu was damaged on the right arm.

Police said that at that time, Has Soeun, a place worker, was seen shouting for the police, who arrived at the scene and intervened and arrested the suspect. The hammer and a stick were taken as evidence to the Victory Police Station. BBN