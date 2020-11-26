Kandal Province: On November 26, 2020, Mr. Heng Phalla, Investigating Judge of Kandal Provincial Court, issued a detention order for a Chinese man who stabbed his 1-year-old daughter to death on charges of murder, according to Article 119 of the Penal Code.

The crime was committed in room 101, Mongkul Guesthouse is located in Thmey Village, Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao City, Kandal Province on the night of November 24, 2020.

Defendant is Pin Pin, 30 years old. The victim’s daughter, Tortor, was around a year old.

After an argument with his Cambodian wife, the Chinese man stabbed his daughter to death with a pair of scissors.

Authorities say that before the incident, the mother of the victim, 30-year-old Thong Chanreah, ran away from her Chinese husband and young daughter in Sangke Rong village, Rohas commune, Rovieng district, Preah Vihear province to rent room 101 at the Mongkul Guesthouse in Thmey Village, Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao City, Kandal Province for more than a month.

About 10 days ago, the suspect found them at the guesthouse, and they lived together until the day of the incident. Before the murder, the suspect had an argument with his wife, making her angry and leave the room.

Suddenly, the suspect took scissors to stab his child, and then stabbed himself, causing injuries. (Source removed due to images)