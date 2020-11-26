Svay Rieng Province: Violence broke out between men singing karaoke in adjoining KTV rooms after a verbal dispute. A man was hit on the head with a belt, and the suspects fled, leaving one motorcycle behind.

This incident happened at 2:50 AM on November 26, 2020 at the Chumnor Tracheak Chet Karaoke Club in Svay Toeur Village, Svay Toeur Sangkat, Svay Rieng City.

The victims were Yon Sokchea, 27 years old, a factory worker living in Prey Srok village, Pong Teuk commune, Romduol district, Svay Rieng province (head injury), who was sent to Provincial Referral Hospital, Srov, who lives in Sampor village, Prey Toteung commune, Mesang district, Prey Veng province (no injuries); and Mon Nath, 21, a rice harvester from Damnak Serey village, Kamchay Mear commune, Kamchay Mear district, Prey Veng province (no injuries).

The three suspects were not identified because after the incident, they fled, leaving behind a black Honda C125 motorcycle with license plate number 1I-1301.

Immediately after receiving this information, the Municipal Gendarmerie Force, led by Lieutenant Colonel Sen Kosal, the City Commander, went to the scene, but the suspects had escaped, leaving the moto behind. Police took the injured man to Svay Rieng Provincial Referral Hospital and are searching for the suspects to take legal action.

The cause of the violence was due to singing karaoke in an adjoining room and a verbal dispute that led to a group of suspects beating the victim belt. AREY