Crime FEATURED Latest 

Another ‘Chinese Tea’ Drug Seizure

cne15 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: More than 1 kg of drugs were seized by the police of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A4) on November 24, 2020
at 22:00 on Street 217 in front of Stung Meanchey Market, Sangkat Stung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. 

The police action led to the arrest of a 42-year-old male suspect, Thong Bunmy, who is reportedly a farmer. Methamphetamine (ICE) with a net weight 1086.75 grams, wrapped up in Chinese tea packaging was taken as evidence.


The suspect has been sent to the court by the case management officer to take action according to the legal procedures. NKD

You May Also Like

Korean Bank To Buy 70% PRASAC From LOLC For $603.4 m

cne0

Koreans Caught With Large Bags Of Meth

cne0

Arrest In Thai-Cambodia Drug Smuggling Case

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *