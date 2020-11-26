Phnom Penh: More than 1 kg of drugs were seized by the police of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A4) on November 24, 2020

at 22:00 on Street 217 in front of Stung Meanchey Market, Sangkat Stung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The police action led to the arrest of a 42-year-old male suspect, Thong Bunmy, who is reportedly a farmer. Methamphetamine (ICE) with a net weight 1086.75 grams, wrapped up in Chinese tea packaging was taken as evidence.



The suspect has been sent to the court by the case management officer to take action according to the legal procedures. NKD