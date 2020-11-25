Phnom Penh: The Trial Chamber of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of November 25 announced the verdict in the case of a woman who slashed a 5-year-old girl. The sentence of 12 years in prison was given, as well as compensation to victim of 200 million riels ($50,000). The verdict leaves the right to appeal in accordance with the law if any party disagrees with the lower court’s decision.

The attack in July left Las Mavilia, 5, with severe injuries, and required more than 100 stitches and reconstructive surgery.

43-year-old Liu Bunthoeun, confessed that on the afternoon of July 16, 2020, she went to buy a knife in the market and then grabbed the victim and slashed her face and the hand in retaliation for the girl throwing stones at her son.

The woman also admitted that she was very angry and could not sleep for two nights because the girl victim made her son bleed and she knew that her child would grow up to be a star, and wanted the victim to bleed like her own child.

She was charged under Article 211 of the Penal Code, which states that torture and acts of aggravated assault are punishable by imprisonment from 10 to 20 years. KOHSANTEPHEAP