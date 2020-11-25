Phnom Penh: Due to the influence of La Nina moving from China in December-January 2021, Cambodia will be colder than in previous years.

This is according to the press release on the weather situation of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the morning of November 25, 2020.



The Ministry informs the public that a high pressure valley from China is pushing down from the north and will cover Cambodia.



According to the forecast, the Kingdom of Cambodia from December 2020-January 2021 will be colder than in previous years.



1. The weather will start to cool down for the first time from the first week of December to the third week of December 2020. During that period, the weather will be moderate:

– In the upper provinces in the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau, the minimum temperature will drop to around 18C. – 21 C.

For other provinces, the minimum temperature will be around 19C – 22C.

-The weather will be cold for the second time from the 4th week of December 2020 to the end of January 2021. During that period, the weather will be very cold for several days:

– Upper provinces, mountainous and northeastern highlands, the minimum temperature may drop to around 16 ° C. – 19 ° C.

In other provinces, the minimum temperature will be around 18 ° C – 21 ° C.



*La Niña is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean. In this pattern, strong winds blow warm water at the ocean’s surface from South America to Indonesia. As the warm water moves west, cold water from the deep rises to the surface near the coast of South America.