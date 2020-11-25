Phnom Penh: A woman, suspected of being drunk, drove a Toyota Prius at high speed into a concrete road divider at 3:50 in the morning on November 25, 2020, near Olympic Market along Street 182 in Sangkat Or Russey 2, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to security guards stationed in the area behind the crash site, before the accident a gray Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AB-7881, was seen driving along Street 182 at high speed.

The car hit the divider, breaking one wheel. The source said that after the accident, the female driver opened the car door and came out (looking very drunk) and called for a ride to flee the scene, leaving the car behind.

Later, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic experts of Khan 7 Makara to measure the vehicle and store it at the Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the owner to come and resolve the matter. NKD