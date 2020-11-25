Sihanoukville: On November 24, 2020, 10 Chinese nationals were deported on flight number ZA493 (KOS-CTU) and number ZA493 (KOS-CTU) to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.

They received bans on reentering into the Kingdom of Cambodia of 3 years and 5 years.

According to the police, the 10 Chinese nationals are

1. YANG KE, male, 20 years old, involved in the crime of illegal detention (kidnap)

2. XIA SHUANG QUAN, male, 18 years old, involved in drug trafficking

3. LI CHAO, male, 31 years old

4. HE LIANG NING, male, 30 years old

5. Name: SONG YUAN ZHAO, male, 30 years old

6. LIU MEI LIN, female, 19 years old,

7. WANG LEI, Male, 32 years old

8. Name: DU XIANG, male, 28 years old

9. ZHU XIURAN, male, 29 years old, (involved in drug abuse)

10. HE XIAOPING, a 45-year-old man, who was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

IMMIGRATION