Vietnamese Wildlife Traffickers Caught In Rattanakiri

Rattanakiri Province: At 19:30 on November 22, 2020, the police force of O’Yadao district searched a house belonging to \ Vietnamese people in Kate village, Lumcheor commune, O’Yadao district, Ratanakkiri province, and confiscated some wild animals.

According to the police, the Vietnamese couple, Do Vang Hung, 38, and his wife, Duong Ying Ngin, were involved in wildlife trafficking. Prior to the crackdown, forces had monitored this activity for a long time.

Another police source revealed that the couple had been involved in the illegal wildlife trade to Vietnam for a long time, and had protection from some in authority.

The couple were handed over by the O’Yadao District Police to the Forestry Administration for questioning and legal action. KBN

