Phnom Penh: A large public university, the National University of Management, will implement a project to encourage students and staff to use their own water bottles instead of plastic bottles from 2021 onwards.

Through UNDP’s BESD project, supported by the Swedish Embassy, ​​the National University of Management will implement a “plastic-free environment” project on the first floor of Building F.

From January 4, 2021, the designated facility will be equipped with water filters to encourage students and staff to use their own water bottles instead of plastic bottles.

The National University of Management (NUM) was established in 1983 as the Institute of Economics, but was renamed the Faculty of Commerce during the 1990s. In 2004, it was renamed the National University of Management as it is today.

NUM is a state university focusing on business and management training. NUM is currently located on the corner of Monivong Blvd, near the train station in Phnom Penh. SWIFT