Phnom Penh: After a motorcycle was stolen, the victim did not realize that it was missing until the folowing morning, so he checked his GPS system and found his motorcycle at a motorcycle parking point behind Calmette Hospital, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh at around 10 a.m., November 21, 2020.

The victim, Yun Vireak, a 19-year-old male resident of Trapeang Chhouk Village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, said that he had lost a red 2019 Honda motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IM-3686 after locking it inside. At 7:00 AM on November 21, 2020, after waking up, he realized that it was missing. Immediately, he and his family checked the security camera and saw the activities of a suspect with a knife in his hand.

The victim said that he then checked the GPS connection and contacted an acquaintance to help find it, and found the motorcycle near the hospital. With the good cooperation of the owner of the parking place, they waited to see if the suspect would come back to get the motorbike, and the victim went to file a complaint at the O Bek Kam police station, and then waited to file a complaint at the Srah Chak police station.

While the victim was filing a complaint, he saw the suspect pick up the motorcycle at about 1 pm and chased him, but could not catch him because the suspect had two accomplices waiting nearby on another motorcycle (license plate Kratie 1B-3666). The man was also afraid they may be armed, so did not give chase.

After the incident, the police of O Bek Kam police station and Srah Chak police took the moto from the place and sent it to at O ​​Bek Kam police station to complete the procedure to return it to the victim. KHMERNOTE