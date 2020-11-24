Phnom Penh: A horrific incident occurred, causing a man to die and another injured to be sent to the hospital after a gas cannister exploded in a rented room. The men were cooking chicken after finishing work on a construction site.

This case happened at 7:20 pm on November 23, 2020 at Room 33, Phsar Teuk Thla Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the dead man was named Prim Sokha, male, 21 years old, from Pram Yang village, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province. He has left behind a wife who is 7 months pregnant.



The injured man was his cousin, Prim Kinh, a 20-year-old man from the same village.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, the men turned on the gas to cook chicken. After eating, a small gas tank exploded, causing a motorcycle to catch on fire inside the rented room. The men ran out, but the victim went back to try to save the motorcycle, and was trapped by the flames.

Two fire trucks arrived to intervene while the fire was extinguished. NKD