Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Man Killed In Gas Cannister Explosion Fire

cne48 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: A horrific incident occurred, causing a man to die and another injured to be sent to the hospital after a gas cannister exploded in a rented room. The men were cooking chicken after finishing work on a construction site.

This case happened at 7:20 pm on November 23, 2020 at Room 33, Phsar Teuk Thla Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the police, the dead man was named Prim Sokha, male, 21 years old, from Pram Yang village, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province. He has left behind a wife who is 7 months pregnant. 

The injured man was his cousin, Prim Kinh, a 20-year-old man from the same village.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, the men turned on the gas to cook chicken. After eating, a small gas tank exploded, causing a motorcycle to catch on fire inside the rented room. The men ran out, but the victim went back to try to save the motorcycle, and was trapped by the flames.

Two fire trucks arrived to intervene while the fire was extinguished. NKD

You May Also Like

Missing Man’s Body Found Off Koh Rong

cne0

British Tourist From HCMC Boat Cruise Has COVID-19

cne2

Chinese Groups Sentenced For Multi-Million Cash Smuggling

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *