Man Caught With 209 Bags Of Meth

Phnom Penh: A suspect was arrested by the Anti-Drug Force of Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate.

Colonel Teang Chansar, Daun Penh district police inspector, said that on November 23, 2020 at 21:15 Anti-Drug of Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate investigated drug dealing cases near the Railway in Group 39 Village 3, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh.

As a result of the crackdown, police arrested a 23-year-old Cambodian suspect, Song Det, at the scene. 209 packs of what is suspected to be methamphetamine (including 3 large packs) and scales for weighing were seized.

Forces are continuing to search for the ringleaders and other groups, and will build a case to send the suspects to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court Phnom Penh to follow the procedure. RASMEI

