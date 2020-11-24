Mondulkiri Province: According to the Wildlife Conservation Organization (WCS) on the morning of November 24, 2020, it was confirmed that some villagers in Pouchar in Mondulkiri Province spotted a herd of wild elephants while they were collecting non-timber forest products in the southern part of the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary in late October.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) says there are at least 14 small and large elephants in the herd and appear to be healthy. Each herd is usually led by the oldest female elephant, which includes relatives and offspring of the herd. Although these elephants are rarely seen, it is estimated that about 100 of them live in the Keo Seima Sanctuary, and it is rare to see such a large, healthy herd with many children and grandchildren.

When they saw the herd of elephants, the villagers immediately climbed a tree for their own safety. Meanwhile, Poeun Koeun, one of the villagers in the group, took his smartphone to record the elephants eating bamboo and walking under the trees where they were hiding.

According to WCS, elephants across Cambodia are being threatened by the loss of their habitat caused by illegal logging and agricultural land in protected areas. NKD