Phnom Penh: Lt. Gen. Lek Vannak, Director of the Anti-Drug Department, said that at 2:35 pm on the 22nd November 2020, forces cracked down on cases of storage, transportation and trafficking of illegal drugs in a rented room near a garment factory on North Prey Pring Road in Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Po Sen Chey, Phnom Penh

As a result, police arrested a suspect and seized more than 3 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The suspect was identified as Ul Phear, a 25-year-old man with an unspecified occupation and residence.

Lt. Gen. Lek Vannak said that the suspect arrested by the police was a middle-man who bought from a crime boss, who imports drugs from Laos, and they were to be distributed to smaller groups for subsequent use.

Apparently, this suspect was preparing to break down the drugs into smaller amounts for distribution in a rented room. The drugs had a net weight 3298.54 g

The suspect was then sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in accordance with the procedures. KOHSANTEPHEAP