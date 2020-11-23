Crime FEATURED History Latest 

Phnom Penh Man Educated Over Angkor Graffiti

Siem Reap: According to the Department of Heritage Protection Police, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 9:00 AM, the Heritage Police Unit of Angkor Temple in collaboration with the APSARA Authority, educated and drew up contract a with a villager who took a key and wrote his name on a wall in Angkor Wat.

According to the above source, Chuon Choeun, a 31-year-old man living in Trapeang Koul Village, Sangkat Kampoul, Khan Kampoul, Phnom Penh, took the key to write his name on the carved stone wall.

After being educated and signing the contract agreeing not to do it again, he was allowed to visit the temples. POPULAR

