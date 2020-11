Phnom Penh: A Toyota Prius, driven by a man at high speed, hit the railings of a bridge in Prek Kampus, causing it to overturn and burst into flames.

The incident happened at 11 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the bridge in front of TV5 along National Road 2 in Sangkat Prek Kampus, Khan Dangkor.

Citizens rushed to pull the driver out the car on time, but the Prius was destroyed. RASMEI