Phnom Penh: Police on the afternoon of November 23, 2020, arrested 10 foreigners- 7 Chinese and 3 Koreans, in the case of online gambling at Borey Peng Huoth, located in Boeung Chhouk Village, Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov.

Authorities claimed that the crackdown took place in two different locations, but in the same Borey- house number 14 in project 10, where police arrested seven Chinese nationals and another location in house number 98 in Project 10 where 3 Koreans were detained.

During the crackdown, the police confiscated gaming equipment. The court then closed both locations and all foreigners were sent for questioning at the Ministry of Interior. NKD