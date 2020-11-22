Phnom Penh: A young man and woman, who were engaged to be married, were hit by a car and a broken mango tree while they were sleeping in front of a house, causing the death of the man and seriously injuring his fiancée, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened at 11:30 pm on November 21, 2020 along Borey Angkor Road in Tuol Sangke 2. Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to the reports, the man who died was a 20-year-old security guard working at the Pass App office, and a native of Prey Veng.



The woman was names as Sok Kunthea, 19, from Kratie province.

Sources from the police said that before the incident a man (suspected of being drunk) was seen driving a Toyota Camry in front of the Pass App office while it was raining. from east to west at high speed. The car lost control and hit a mango tree which broke, and then into the couple who were sheltering from the rain. The driver was arrested by the authorities.

After the incident, the local authorities cooperated with the traffic police to remove the car. The body was handed over to relatives. NKD