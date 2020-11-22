Phnom Penh: A young man died, causing a surprise at 7:30 am on November 22, 2020 at a house in Payap village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the police confirmed that after checking at the scene and forensic research related to this case in detail, the victim is suspected of committing suicide by shooting himself in the head.

A young man died in a pool of blood in his home with a bullet wound to the head and a powder burns to the back of his right hand.

The victim was Iv Ly Eang, a 29-year-old car mechanic who had returned from working in Korea five months ago. He was born in Peam Ro District, Prey Veng Province.

The victim fired a shotgun at the right side of his head.

At present, the body is being prepared by relatives for a traditional ceremony. (GRAPHIC IMAGES) POST NEWS