Phnom Penh: A garbage truck operated by CINTRI collided with a Land Cruiser at an intersection, causing severe damage at 1:50 am on November 22 2020 along Street 199 at the corner of Street 388 in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 2, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, a black Land Cruiser with Phnom Penh number plate 2AV-5500 was first spotted along St. 388 driving at a moderate speed. At the intersection, a yellow Volvo garbage truck with no license plate came along St. 199, at high speed, hitting the Land Cruiser from the side. The car spun around, causing damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

Immediately after the incident, the driver of the Cintri truck and the garbage workers all fled, leaving the truck at the scene. After a while, representatives from the company came to deal with the driver of the Land Cruiser and found a solution. NKD