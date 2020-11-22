Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of November 22, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of a new COVID-19 case on a man traveling from Japan.

The 27-year-old Cambodian man from Kampong Trabek district, Prey Veng province, traveled from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on October 26, 2020. On October 27, 2020, two Cambodians on the flight tested positive for COVID-19; one is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and the other has recovered.

During the second test on November 8, 2020, on the 13th day of the passenger’s isolation, two other Cambodian men were found to have positive and have since recovered. On November 19, 2020. Of the remaining 34 passengers, who had negative results for the second time, 28 were kept at two hotels in Phnom Penh and 6 at Pochentong School (the state facility).

Currently, the passengers who were at Pochentong High School and are at risk of transmission from the latest case, need to continue to undergo 14 more days isolation to continue their health check-ups.

A total of 306 cases (62 females and 244 males) have been discovered in Cambodia, of which 295 were treated. Eleven people remain in hospital.