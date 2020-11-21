Preah Sihanouk: At least one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Sre Ambel district, Koh Kong province after being involved in a traffic accident between a truck, car and motorcycle trailer.

According to local authorities, on November 21, 2020, at around 3 pm between km 148-149 in Kiri Van village, Stung Chhay commune, Kampong Seila district, Preah Sihanouk province, there was a traffic accident between two vehicles and one motorcycle trailer all traveling in the same direction.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred when a Hyundai truck with license plate Kampong Speu 3A 2618 (unidentified driver) crashed into the back of a black Starex car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY – 2481 (also an unknown driver) which was pushed into a motorcycle trailer in front. The Honda Wave moto-trailer with license plate Prey Veng 1M-0011, was driven by Chhorn Sam Oun, male, 30 years old, residing in Angkanh village, Pratheat commune, Kampong Trabek district, Prey Veng province, who suffered serious injuries.

He was sent to Sre Ambel Referral Hospital, while the drivers of both the other vehicles fled the scene. The three vehicles were taken to the police station in Kampong Seila district for further investigation. KPSBN