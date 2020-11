Phnom Penh: At 7:20 pm on November 21, it rained for less than 20 minutes, making The corner of Street 13 and Street 136, in Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh was severely flooded.

Traffic around the riverside (*and presumably much of Phnom Penh) is severely disrupted. KOHSANTEPHEAP