Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of November 21, 2020, issued a press release on the discovery of a new COVID-19 case in a man who had arrived from the United States.

Mr. Sar Chetra. Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, who tested positive for the virus after the ‘November 3 event’ was also successfully treated and has left hospital.

The latest was found on a 59-year-old Cambodian man with an address in Phnom Penh’s Kampol district, who had come from the United States via South Korea, and arrived in Cambodia on November 19, 2020. His test result, provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge in Phnom Penh, was positive for COVID-19, and he is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

There have now been a total of 305 cases in Cambodia (62 women and 243 men), of which 295 were treated. Ten people remain in hospitals. Figures released on November 20 state 216,587 tests have been conducted.