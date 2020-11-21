Svay Rieng Province: Citizens found a man lying dead next to a motorcycle in the middle of the road with his shirt torn due to a lightning strike.

This incident happened at 2:45 pm on November 20, 2020 at Boeung village, Kampong Pil commune, Romduol district, Svay Rieng province.

According to Romduol district police, the man was named Koeng Yat, 49, a farmer living in Prey Boeng village, Mun Chey commune, Romduol district.

According to villagers, before the incident, there was light rain and strong winds, and at the same time, a man riding a Honda C125 motorcycle was crossing the canal when he was struck by lightning. Suddenly they saw the man lying next to the motorcycle, causing a surprise.

The body was examined and handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony. NKD