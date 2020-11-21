Sihanoukvile: Sihanoukville International Airport Gate Police Station, in collaboration with Lt. Col. Pon Sam Ol, Deputy Director General of the Office of Eviction Preparation and the Department of Investigation and Enforcement on November 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM, oversaw the deportation of 2 female Chinese nationals.

They were placed on flight number LQ908 (KOS-CAN) to Guangzhou, and have been banned from entering the Kingdom of Cambodia for 3 years.

According to the police, the two Chinese nationals were 1. SHI LIBAO, female, 40 years old, and 2. XU YING, a 34-year-old female.

They were arrested by the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police on October 4, 2020 in connection with unspecified sex crimes (*most likely prostitution). Source: GDI