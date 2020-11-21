Phnom Penh: According to the Office of Minor Offenses, on November 16, 2020, the Office of Minor Offenses received a complaint from the Branch Manager of Phnom Penh Commercial Bank, Phsar Thmei Branch, regarding a case of vandalism of bank property. An ATM at the corner of Preah Sisowath Quay and Street 110, Sangkat Wat Phnom, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh was reportedly damaged.

On 19 November 2020, under the guidance of His Excellency Lt. Gen. Neng Chuor, Director of the Criminal Police Department, the Special Forces of the Bureau of Minority Officers, led by Lt. Gen. Pal Sothy, Deputy Director of the Planning Department, conducted a search and investigation operation. CHRISTOPHER TERENCE BOWMAN, a 45-year-old American man, was found at the Aquarius Hotel, Chaktomuk Sangkat, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh and taken for questioning by the Criminal Police Department.

Through interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had actually destroyed the machine and the ATM door of Phnom Penh Commercial Bank.

Currently, the specialized office has built a case file and sent the suspect to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to handle the procedure. POST