Preah Sihanouk Province: At around11 pm on November 21, 2020, 50 youths who were detoxifying from drug addiction in Keo Phos Rehabilitation Center, Preah Sihanouk Province, broke their windows and ran away from the center. The military police of Prey Nup and Stung Hav districts have cooperated with the relevant authorities to find 7 people and are still searching for the remaining fugitives.

According to a source from the police, a total of 103 young people had just been sent from the Kraing Thnong Rehabilitation Center in Phnom Penh on November 20, 2020, to the Keo Phos Rehabilitation Center.

The youths were to be rehabilitated through the detox and help train more skills to become good young people again. AREY