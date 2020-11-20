Phnom Penh: Chinese and Cambodian workers protested over unpaid salaries of more than $ 1 million outside the Chinese Embassy.

Most of the men and women were Chinese but were joined by a small number of Cambodians, totaling more than 40 people. They requested the Chinese Embassy intervene as PHNOM PENH STAR Condominium Construction Company Located on Street 508 in Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkar Morn did not pay the salaries of all workers, some for 3 months and some for 4 months.

In total There are more than 100 people owed more than 1 million dollars, and the company has not offered a solution yet.

The call for intervention was made at 9:30 a.m. on November 20. 2020 at the Chinese Embassy, ​​located on Mao Tse Tung Road in Sangkat Toul Tompong II, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. According to a source from a female translator, this time there was a group of construction staff, who work on the company’s 22-storey condominium construction site “Phnom Penh Star”.

This is not the first time they have protested From June to September, many times in the past, the company paid part of owed salaries twice, the first time for 20,000 dollars and the second time for 100,000 dollars. According to the source, in the past the company did not seem to have a real solution, so asked for the intervention of the Chinese Embassy to help intervene.

The Chinese Embassy allowed two Chinese men representing the workers to enter and exit. Then they all disbanded, but it is not known what kind of solution was made. MCPN