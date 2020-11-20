Phnom Penh: Two injured men and women were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle was hit by an RAV4 car driven by an Indian woman. The car continued for about 30 meters and hit a motorcycle scrap trailer that was parked, causing more damage.

The incident took place at 9:40 pm on November 19, 2020, along National Assembly Park Road in front of the National Assembly in Tonle Bassac commune, Chamkar Morn district.

According to sources, before the incident, they saw a black FZ motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1FA-5864, driven by a man and traveling with woman.

When the motorcycle turned left, it was hit a white RAV4 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-3720, driven by an Indian woman with her husband and a child, causing serious injuries to the motorcyclists.



The source said that after the crash, the car did not slow down, it continued to hit a moto-trailer, which was parked on the roadside, causing damage.

After the accident, the victim was sent to the rescue immediately, while the car and motorcycle were measured and stored at the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Police waiting for a legal solution. NKD